Bruce A. Donath
July 4, 1958 - Oct. 8, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Bruce, born in Granger, IN to Chester & Anna Donath, served in the U.S. Army. May 1977 he married Kathy Kollar; they had 2 boys, Jason & Jeffrey. He loved working on cars, fishing, camping, & boating. He is preceded in death by father, Chester A. & mother, Anna M., & is survived by wife Kathy; sons, Jason & Jeff (Christina); grandchildren, Dalton & Braylon; & 5 siblings: Brian (Jan), Barb Chipps, Bev DeWulf (Art), Brad (Karen), Brenda Chipps (Larry). Veterans Memorial Service is at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Anville, PA on Oct 21 @ 11:30 a.m.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019