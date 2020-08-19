Bruce A. Squadroni
Nov. 14, 1951 - August 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bruce A. Squadroni, 68, passed away at home on Friday, August 14, 2020.
He was born on November 14, 1951 in Mishawaka to Quinto J. and Janine R. (Banicki) Squadroni. Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He was a life-long Mishawakan who through his occupations as an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department, Co-owner of Squads Second Precinct, owner of Calico Jacks Restaurant, Custodial Supervisor for School City of Mishawaka, and bartender at the DeAmici's Italian Club, knew just about everyone in town. It was in the restaurant/bar business that he was known to entertain patrons with his drink creations, especially his famous “Italian Assassins” and “Rum-Eroticas,” and his signature song, “That's Amore.” Bruce went out of his way to make others feel appreciated and accepted. He was kind, caring, and generous, and all of his friends knew he would do anything to help them. Despite his many hours of hard work, Bruce was never too tired to lend a helping hand. He was always ready with a smile, a hearty laugh, and an ability to carry on a friendly conversation. Bruce exemplified the old American Proverb, “A man's friendships are one of the best measures of his worth.”
Preceding Bruce in death were his mother and a granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, Karen Squadroni; his father, Quinto J. Squadroni; his daughters, Kara (Jimmy) Bell, Carissa Squadroni, Tessa (Brenton) Graves, and Stephani Squadroni; his sons, Nico (Katherine) Squadroni, Clinton (Carly) Squadroni, Cody (Emily) Squadroni, and Quinto E. Squadroni; and his stepchildren, Angie Warren, Paige Warren, Scott (Kayla) Warren, and Courtney (David) Rodriquez. Bruce was the proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and five step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Joel (Minda) Squadroni and Randy (Deena) Squadroni, his Aunt Therese Banicki, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bruce served his country in the United States Army Reserves beginning in 1970. He was also an award-winning body builder in the late 1970s and early 1980's.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August, 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. The Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bavo's Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
Because of Covid-19 and health concerns, the family understands if you are unable to attend the services. A celebration of Bruce's life will be planned for a later date.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and face masks required.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
.