Bruce E Chambers
May 29, 1954 - Oct. 5, 2020
LYDICK, IN - Bruce Chambers, 66, passed away on Monday. Bruce was born in Crookston, MN to the late William and Fay (Sharron) Chambers. On June 29, 1991 Bruce married Waneta (Bryant) Chambers; she preceded him in death. Left to cherish Bruce's memory are his daughter, Amber (Patrick) Graf; grandchildren, Kylie Morgan Graf and Mason Patrick Graf; brothers, William (Terri) Chambers and Edward (Sharon) Chambers; sister, Cindy Chambers; and special friend, Shawna Zebell.
Bruce was a member of the Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club in Lydick. He worked in sales for many years. He will be missed.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 11:00AM-1:00PM, Friday, October 9, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. Entombment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.
.