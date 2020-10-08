1/1
Bruce E. Chambers
1954 - 2020
Bruce E Chambers

May 29, 1954 - Oct. 5, 2020

LYDICK, IN - Bruce Chambers, 66, passed away on Monday. Bruce was born in Crookston, MN to the late William and Fay (Sharron) Chambers. On June 29, 1991 Bruce married Waneta (Bryant) Chambers; she preceded him in death. Left to cherish Bruce's memory are his daughter, Amber (Patrick) Graf; grandchildren, Kylie Morgan Graf and Mason Patrick Graf; brothers, William (Terri) Chambers and Edward (Sharon) Chambers; sister, Cindy Chambers; and special friend, Shawna Zebell.

Bruce was a member of the Chain-O-Lakes Conservation Club in Lydick. He worked in sales for many years. He will be missed.

Friends and family are invited to visit from 11:00AM-1:00PM, Friday, October 9, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. Entombment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
