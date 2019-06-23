Bruce Erich Smith



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Bruce Erich Smith, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away June 15, 2019. He was born in South Bend, IN to the late Donald Charles Smith and Elsa Frankowsky Smith.



Bruce was a 1965 graduate of Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, and attended Indiana University, where he graduated with honors in 1969. He then attended the University of Michigan School of Law where he graduated in 1972 before serving in the U.S. Navy JAG Corps until 1975. Upon leaving the Navy, Bruce and his family moved to Indianapolis where he practiced law for almost 45 years.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Mark Lee Smith.



Bruce is survived by his wife of almost 51 years, Pamela Hutson Smith; his sister, Hope (Ron) Drahos; sister-in-law, Marty Smith; his son, Donald (Denise) Smith; 3 grandchildren, Ethan, Kevin, and Allison Smith, and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bruce's name may be made to The Advancement Center for Washington Township Schools and North Central Alumni, 8550 Woodfield Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46240 or online at https://www.advancementcenterwts.org/advancement-center-online-giving-form/. Gifts honoring Bruce will be directed in support of Performing Arts and Athletics at North Central High School.



A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, July 19 at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, from 4pm to 8pm. Refreshments will be served from 5pm to 7pm. Additional visitation will take place there on Saturday, July 20 from 10:30am to 12pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 23, 2019