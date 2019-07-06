Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Flowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Flowers Obituary
Bruce Flowers

March 21, 1965 - July 1, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Bruce A. Flowers, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Bruce was born on March 21, 1965, in Mishawaka.

He is survived by his mother, Rosella Flowers; children, Alan, Jessica, Stefanie, and Katie; brothers, David and Mike (Pauline); and sisters, April and Lily.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Flowers II; and brothers, Floyd III and Donald.

No services are planned at this time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.