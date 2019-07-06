|
|
Bruce Flowers
March 21, 1965 - July 1, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Bruce A. Flowers, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Bruce was born on March 21, 1965, in Mishawaka.
He is survived by his mother, Rosella Flowers; children, Alan, Jessica, Stefanie, and Katie; brothers, David and Mike (Pauline); and sisters, April and Lily.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Flowers II; and brothers, Floyd III and Donald.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 6, 2019