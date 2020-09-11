Bruce Hornbach
Aug. 24, 1947 - Sept. 8, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Bruce J. Hornbach, 73, passed away peacefully in his home September 8, 2020.
Born August 24, 1947, Bruce was the son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Macke) Hornbach.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie (nee Allen) Hornbach; his daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Mangini of Charlotte, NC; three siblings: Bob (Lin) Hornbach of St. Leon, IN, Elaine Lape of Atlanta, GA, and Lorraine (Bill) Brinkmoeller of Cincinnati, OH; two grandchildren, Jackson and Tucker Mangini; and his beloved Golden, Sadie.
Bruce was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He loved boating and leaves behind many fond memories of time spent on Lake Michigan tubing and cruising. He will be missed.
Visitation will be held TODAY from 5-7 p.m, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. In accordance with Indiana Covid-19 guidelines, facial covering along with social distancing is required for each person in attendance. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Guilford, IN. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glenmary Sisters, PO Box 22264, Owensboro, KY 42304 or to the Wounded Warriors
Project, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.
To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com
.