1/1
Bruce Hornbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Hornbach

Aug. 24, 1947 - Sept. 8, 2020

GRANGER, IN - Bruce J. Hornbach, 73, passed away peacefully in his home September 8, 2020.

Born August 24, 1947, Bruce was the son of the late Ralph and Dorothy (Macke) Hornbach.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie (nee Allen) Hornbach; his daughter, Stephanie (Jim) Mangini of Charlotte, NC; three siblings: Bob (Lin) Hornbach of St. Leon, IN, Elaine Lape of Atlanta, GA, and Lorraine (Bill) Brinkmoeller of Cincinnati, OH; two grandchildren, Jackson and Tucker Mangini; and his beloved Golden, Sadie.

Bruce was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He loved boating and leaves behind many fond memories of time spent on Lake Michigan tubing and cruising. He will be missed.

Visitation will be held TODAY from 5-7 p.m, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the McGann Hay Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Rd. In accordance with Indiana Covid-19 guidelines, facial covering along with social distancing is required for each person in attendance. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Guilford, IN. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glenmary Sisters, PO Box 22264, Owensboro, KY 42304 or to the Wounded Warriors Project, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.

To send private condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGann Hay, Granger Chapel
13260 SR 23
Granger, IN 46530
(574) 247-1411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGann Hay, Granger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved