Bruce Lloyd Balentine
April 24, 1960 - Jan. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Bruce Lloyd Balentine, 59, of Locust Road, South Bend, passed away at his home on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on April 24, 1960 to Grandville and Helen (Finicle) Balentine who preceded him in death along with his son, Christopher Bruce Barber who died in 2012. Bruce was a Welder for Mishawaka Steel until he became disabled. He was a member the Sons of the American Legion. He loved to play pool and being with his family and friends. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Mishawaka and he enjoyed McDonald's. He is survived by his aunt, several cousins, and many friends. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Pet Refuge in Bruce's memory. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
“You never stood in that man's shoes or saw things through his eyes or stood and watched with helpless hands while the heart inside you dies. So help your brother along the way, no matter where he starts. For the same God that made you, made him too. This man with broken hearts.”
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020