Bryan Emond III
May 5, 1941 - June 24, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Bryan Emond III, 78, passed away Mon., June 24, 2019, with his loving wife of over 53 years by his side. Surviving is his wife Elese of Plymouth; sons, Brad (Nancy-Paige) and Jim (Tracy) Emond; 4 grandchildren; & siblings, Nancy and David. The family will receive friends Sat., June 29, 2019, from 11-3 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. A Fireman's Memorial and Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m., with Military Honors to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website, www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 27, 2019