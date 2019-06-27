Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Bryan Emond III


1941 - 2019
Bryan Emond III Obituary
Bryan Emond III

May 5, 1941 - June 24, 2019

PLYMOUTH, IN - Bryan Emond III, 78, passed away Mon., June 24, 2019, with his loving wife of over 53 years by his side. Surviving is his wife Elese of Plymouth; sons, Brad (Nancy-Paige) and Jim (Tracy) Emond; 4 grandchildren; & siblings, Nancy and David. The family will receive friends Sat., June 29, 2019, from 11-3 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth. A Fireman's Memorial and Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m., with Military Honors to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website, www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 27, 2019
