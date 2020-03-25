Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Kuykendoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Kuykendoll


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Kuykendoll Obituary
Bryan Kuykendoll

Jan. 27, 1967 - March 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - “BK”, born to Perry Kirkendoll & Roberta Sharp (Harris) attended Shaw High School in Cleveland, OH playing basketball & track. Known as “BK” & “G pa”, BK worked for Memorial Hospital. Surviving are mother, Roberta Sharp of South Bend, IN; children, Bryan (Tivon) Griffin, Danille Logan, & Miyata Hicks all of South Bend, IN, Sharia Devese of Cleveland, OH, & Miranda Johnson-Phillips of San Antonio, TX; 11 grandchildren; & special friend, Sandra Kuykendoll. Due to Covid-19, family is having private services. www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -