|
|
Bryan Kuykendoll
Jan. 27, 1967 - March 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - “BK”, born to Perry Kirkendoll & Roberta Sharp (Harris) attended Shaw High School in Cleveland, OH playing basketball & track. Known as “BK” & “G pa”, BK worked for Memorial Hospital. Surviving are mother, Roberta Sharp of South Bend, IN; children, Bryan (Tivon) Griffin, Danille Logan, & Miyata Hicks all of South Bend, IN, Sharia Devese of Cleveland, OH, & Miranda Johnson-Phillips of San Antonio, TX; 11 grandchildren; & special friend, Sandra Kuykendoll. Due to Covid-19, family is having private services. www.BoydandSonFuneralHome.com
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020