July 17, 1977 - May 14, 2019



NILES, MI - Bryan Patnaude, 41, of Niles, Michigan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.



Bryan was born to David and Ann (Nowicki) Patnaude on July 17, 1977 in South Bend. Bryan followed his twin sisters into the world followed by a 3rd sister 3 years later.



Bryan, always an industrious worker, began at Underly Tree Service stacking wood at the age of 11. Bryan attended Galien Schools and graduated from Washington High School in South Bend in 1995.



Shortly after graduation he opened his own business, Top Notch Tree Service. He developed an amazing talent of trimming and taking down trees. It was a sight to see Bryan climb a tree seventy to eighty feet high with just a pair of spikes and a safety rope.



Bryan loved being and working outside and working with his hands. His strength and ingenuity when it came to building and fixing things was unparalleled. In addition to his many abilities he added home construction to his talents working with Gaipa & Sons Construction for a number of years. Most recently Bryan received his CDL license and enjoyed time on the road. Truly a man of many talents.



Above all, people knew him as a friend and mentor, always looking for ways to help others in their battle with dependency and addiction. He donated countless hours helping lead and monitor AA, NA, & CDA meetings and loved helping others in their recovery.



Bryan saw everyone as an infinitely valuable, one-of-a-kind masterpiece created by God for a mission.



Bryan is survived by his four children, Lindsay, McKenna, Zeb, and Lily; parents, David and Ann Patnaude; and his three sisters, Laura Kelley of St. Augustine, Florida, Susan Gillespie of South Bend, and Amy (Ryan) Grayson of Waynesville, Ohio, as well as six nieces and one nephew, and his grandfather, Raymond Patnaude of South Bend and step-grandmother, Marilyn Nowicki of Mishawaka.



Bryan is preceded in death by grandparents, Beulah Patnaude, Helen (Tilley) Waters, and Arthur Nowicki.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Family Church, 56405 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619.



Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Bryan may contribute to the Patnaude Children Education Fund at First Source Bank.



Photos, condolences, and memories of Bryan may be left for his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



