Buddy LaMar Parker
March 31, 1933 - Oct. 8, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - At age 87, Buddy passed away peacefully with his two sons by his side at Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Buddy was born in Ashley, Indiana on March 31, 1933 to Walter and Lois Parker. Soon after his birth, the family moved to South Bend, IN where he remained a lifelong resident. He attended John F. Nuner for his Elementary and Junior High education. He graduated from John Adams High School with the Class of 1952. After graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany for his entire tour of duty. Shortly after his discharge in 1955, he married Shirley Ann Bachtel on June 24, 1955.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lois. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; two sons, Todd (Teri) and Scott (Lauren); three grandsons, Brannon, Coley (Courtney), and Chase Parker; two granddaughters, Chelsea (Brian Balyeat) and Kennedy Parker; and two great-grandsons, Braxton and Brady Balyeat.
Buddy was very proud of his grandchildren. He was always in attendance at their sporting events -- from soccer to football, baseball, and basketball. He also followed his youngest granddaughter in her performance art. Mom and Dad were always a fixture in their lawn chairs at outdoor sporting events.
He was a lifelong Machinist and proud Union Man working over the decades, finishing up at Wheelabrator, and then retiring from Gunite.
Bud was an avid (understatement) fan of the Chicago White Sox. The World Series Title in 2005 for his beloved White Sox was his greatest sports memory. He was also a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football and served as an Usher during the 1970's. The Chicago Bears ‘85 Super Bowl Championship brought him great joy.
One of Bud's favorite vacations was a family trip to Florida and Disney World with their youngest granddaughter, Kennedy.
His main hobby throughout the decades was shooting pool. After retiring, he enjoyed the free time to shoot pool with his oldest granddaughter and grandson, Chelsea and Brannon.
Papa often talked about the two trips he made to Indy to see his two youngest grandsons, Coley and Chase, play in the State Finals for Marian Baseball.
In later years, Bud enjoyed and looked forward to his monthly breakfast with his Adams classmates.
The family would like to thank the South Bend Paramedics, Police Department and Fire Department for their quick response and amazing service to our family's needs.
Special thanks to the Emergency Room Staff at Memorial Hospital for their kind and caring nature they took with Buddy in the last hours before he passed.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Olive West Cemetery at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donations may be made in honor of Buddy Parker to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.