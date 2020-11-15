1/
Burneal Barrett
Burneal Barrett

Feb. 3, 1943 - Nov. 10, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Burneal “Neal” Barrett, 77, passed on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born on Feb. 3, 1943, in Mishawaka, IN.

On June 6, 1981, he married the former Diana Vaerewyck who survives. Also surviving are his son, Alan Mueller; grandchildren, Abigail Mueller, Nichelle Eagleberger, & Sabrina Samnik; bonus children, Scott Johnston, Dawn Tubbs, & Stephanie Tubbs; & adopted mom, Grace Smith.

Memorial Service will be held later. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
