Burton E. Toepp
Jan. 28, 1934 - March 15, 2020
NAPERVILLE, IL - Burton E. “Bud” Toepp, 86, of Naperville, IL passed away on March 15, 2020 in the care of Hospice, surrounded by family. He was married to his surviving wife, Barbara, for 62 years. He was the loving father to four daughters: Dr. Lisa (Dr. Roger Pumphrey) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Julie Gras (Michael Ross) of Spring, Texas, Paula (Richard) Moore of Riva, Maryland, and Laura Gilmore of Ennis, Montana. He was known as Papa to his grandchildren: Kathryn Moore, James Moore, and twins William and Charles Gilmore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burton E. and Ida P. (Schiffgen) Toepp; three younger siblings, Paula Toepp Allen, James Toepp, and Thomas Toepp; and granddaughter, Evelyn Gilmore.
Burton was born January 28, 1934 in Washington D.C. and grew up in South Bend, Indiana, where he graduated from John Adams High School. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Indiana University. In June 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Kelley of Granger, Indiana, at St. Pius Catholic Church. After several job moves, they settled in Naperville, IL in 1971. He worked for Lucent Technologies, formerly Western Electric, for 30 years and then he became a consultant for a software manufacturer for 9 years.
Burt spent many hours of his life in Naperville volunteering at Naperville CARES, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, PADS, Sunrise Assisted Living, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and School, and the Notre Dame Club of Greater DuPage.
His presence in our family and his community will be greatly missed. Go Irish!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Loaves and Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540 (loaves-fishes.org). Donations will be directed to the CARES car donation program.
Memorial visitation and Mass in Naperville and internment at Highland Cemetery in South Bend, IN are being postponed until further notice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020