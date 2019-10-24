|
Byron Brady
April 11, 1927 - Oct. 19, 2019
ELKHART, IN - Byron M. Brady, 92, of Elkhart died Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 at his residence.
Byron was born April 11, 1927 in Elkhart to the late Edwin M. and Margery (Grove) Brady. Also preceding him in death is a son, Thomas Brady who died in 1954.
On January 20, 1950 he married Mary Ruth Holt in Sturgis, KY. Mary Ruth succumbed to lung cancer on January 24, 2005. He is survived by three children: Edwin “Ted” (Joyce) Brady of Santa Clarita, CA and their children, Morgan Brady (Matthew Simon) and David Brady; Kimberly (David) Miller of Kansas City, MO and Nicolas J. (Bridget) Brady of Granger and their children, Ryan and Caitlin Brady.
Byron was a 1945 graduate of Elkhart High School and served in the United States Navy during WWII. He attended Western Kentucky State College and also the University of Notre Dame. He began his career by working for the city of Elkhart in the City Engineer's Office for five years before founding Brady Land Surveying, Inc. in November of 1958. Byron was a licensed surveyor in the states of Indiana and Michigan. He was active in the business until he sold it and retired in December 1988.
Byron was a past president of the Ellakono Chapter-Indiana Society of Professional Engineers and a past member of: the Indiana Society of Professional Land Surveyors where he served on the board of directors; the Michigan Society of Land Surveyors; past delegate from Indiana to the American Congress of Surveying and Mapping; past member of the American Right-Of-Way Association; and past member of Elcona Country Club where he served on the board of directors. He also was a past member of the Hideaway Beach Sports Club in Marco Island, FL; the St. Andrews Golf Club in Punta Gorda, FL; the Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda, FL; and was currently a member of the Lake Wales Country Club in Lake Wales, FL and the Elks Lodge 425 in Elkhart.
Friends may call on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from Noon until the hour of the Funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home where the Rev. Keith McFarren will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will be held in Adamsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Byron may be directed to the Great Lakes Division Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019