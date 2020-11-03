Byron Floyd Blue



Dec. 30, 1941 - Oct. 30, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Byron Floyd Blue, 78, of Mishawaka, IN, went to be with the Lord in his home surrounded by his family on October 30, 2020. He was born in South Bend, Indiana on December 30, 1941, to William Blue and Lucille (Heckaman) Blue Murphy. He attended Nuner Elementary School in River Park and in 1954 his family moved to a farm in Woodland, Indiana. On the farm, Byron had all the experiences of a farm boy: throwing apples from the porch to the barn, playing basketball in the barn, competing in the 4H Fair with his own cow, and rising early to do farm chores and milk the cows. Byron was a 1960 graduate of Madison Twp. High School. In his high school years, he participated in basketball, baseball, and ran on the track team. It was during this time that Byron met his life-long friends, Roger Kline and Eldon (Duke) Marker.



Byron married Gloria (Rynearson) on November 9, 1963, at the River Park Methodist Church. They attended East United Methodist Church where he was in the choir and played the handbells. Their marriage was full of coaching, watching sports, and listening to music, as they were usually found at a ball field, gymnasium, or a country concert. Byron coached his children's baseball teams at East End Little League for more than a decade.



Byron primarily worked at Armco Steel and Bludot throughout his lifetime. At Bludot he was the Manager of Sales.



Together, Byron and Gloria were the best pair of ‘Number One' fans being avid supporters of their grandchildren, attending as many games and events that they could fit into their schedule. They attended Jimtown volleyball, cross country and track meets; Mishawaka football, baseball and basketball games; Edwardsburg soccer, football and baseball games as well as musicals and band performances. In addition, they also attended Purdue University Calumet Women's basketball games along with supporting the Irish as season ticket holders for Notre Dame women's and men's basketball.



Byron was well known for being the man with the camera capturing concerts, sporting events, holidays, and some of his family's very best memories. Byron and Gloria spent lots of time attending country concerts with many trips to Branson, Missouri to see Neal McCoy, Billy Dean, and John Berry.



Byron enjoyed the game of golf and played in a Sunday Men's League at Eberhart Petro. In the early years of marriage, Byron and Gloria belonged to a bowling league and spent many weeknights at OC Lanes tearing up the lanes with their friends.



Byron is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Gloria; children, Deborah (Jeffrey) Kerezman of Long Beach, CA, Michael (Shelly) Blue of Edwardsburg, MI, and Tina Faulkner of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Chase (Brittany) Gervais, Brittany (Chris) Saroff, Madison Gervais, Keeton (Tiphanie) Faulkner, Raegan Blue, and Bryce Blue; great-grandchildren, Ellee Faulkner, Greyson Saroff, Cora Faulkner, Lena Faulkner, and Dylan Saroff; sister, Pamela (Bruce) Whitehead and brother, Craig (Christine) Blue.



Byron was preceded in death by his father, William Blue; mother, Lucille (Blue) Murphy; brother, William Blue; and son, Brent Blue.



Due to COVID 19, Byron's family will be holding private services this Wednesday, November 4 at Hahn Funeral Home.



Donations in Byron's name may be made to East Unit Methodist Church.





