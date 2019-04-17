C. LaMar Holaway



Dec. 25, 1932 - April 14, 2019



GOSHEN, IN - C. LaMar Holaway, age 86, of Goshen, formerly of Wakarusa, died at 3:55 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Greencroft Gables, Goshen.



He was born December 25, 1932 in Nappanee to Clarence and Ella (Mullet) Holaway. Mr. Holaway was a 1950 Nappanee High School graduate. He received his Bachelor's degree from Goshen College, and later went on to get his Master's Degree at Notre Dame. He was drafted in 1954 to serve our country and served in Alternate Service as a Medical Assistant at Brooklane Farm, Hagerstown, MD. On August 8, 1954 he married Barbara Thut in West Liberty, OH. She preceded him in death October 7, 2014. He was a lifetime area resident. Mr. Holaway had taught Music Education and was a Choir Director at Argos, Jimtown High Schools, and for over 47 years at Penn High School. Through his 54 years of teaching, he taught over 10,000 young adults over the years, and was involved in over 390 performances. He was awarded the PHM Teacher of the year in 1987, as well as a Distinguished Staff Award in 2010. His Concert Choir was the first Indiana State Champion. Choirs under his direction performed at the national level in Washington D.C., San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, St. Louis, Nashville, and New York, including keynote performances at Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall. International performances included Toronto, Canada, and a 10-day performance tour of Austria in 2000. Mr. Holaway was the first Director of the Michiana Boys Choir. He was the song leader at Holdeman Mennonite Church for over 30 years. Mr. Holaway was a member of the College Mennonite Church. He enjoyed gardening and “rooting around in dirt”. He was a model train enthusiast, and appreciated old barns.



He is survived by his sons, Brian (Michele) Holaway of Estes Park, CO, Brent (Kathy) Holaway of Osceola, and Bruce (Tonya) Holaway of Holland, MI; grandchildren, Caitlin Gregg, Laura Holaway, Sarah Holaway, Marie Holaway, Marie Holaway, and Paul Holaway; great-grandchildren, Sam, Amariah, Grace, and Noah; and a sister, Rachel (Leon) Garot of Glennwood Springs, CO.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Troyer, Virginia Weldy-Skiles, Harold “Bud” Holaway, Elta Anderson, Doris Nafziger, and Jay Holaway.



Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa. On Thursday, April 18, meet at 8 a.m. at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa for an 8:30 a.m. procession to South Union Cemetery, followed by an 11 a.m. Celebration of Life Service at College Mennonite Church. Pastor Pamela Yoder of College Mennonite Church will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be given to Mennonite Central Committee. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019