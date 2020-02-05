|
C. Rick Miller
May 13, 1947 - Feb. 3, 2020
GRANGER, IN - C. “Rick” Miller, 72, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, February 3, 2020. On May 26, 1984 he married the former Laurie Hardy. He is survived by his wife, Laurie (Hardy) Miller; his older brother, Kenneth Miller from Napa, California, and nephews, Job Garrett and Shawn Garret. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Eleanor Brown; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Tony) Miller; brother-in-law, Marc (Marcia) Hardy; five nieces and nephews, and seven great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles D. Miller, and his mother, Pauline Garlet Miller; great-nephew, Hunter Ross Miller; father-in-law, David B. Brown; and his brother's partner, Alan Glynn.
Rick was a route salesman for NH Vending in South Bend, IN, for 35 years. He loved NASCAR and dogs, especially his buddy Lilly, who was with him by his side to the end. Rick really appreciated his neighbors and all the help he received from them, including Mike and Peggy Rose, Debbie and the late Dan Hoover, and Dave and Julie Freeland. Their support in the last few years was invaluable to both Rick and Laurie.
There will be a visitation at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka on Thursday, February 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a service on Friday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Hahn Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020