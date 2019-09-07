|
|
C. Ronald Hahn
Feb. 10, 1940 - Sept. 1, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - C. Ronald “Ron” Hahn, 79, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Florida.
Ron was born on February 10, 1940 in Mishawaka to Charles Harris and Nancy Elnora (Thompson) Hahn. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lee Hahn.
On July 6, 1960 in Shawnee Town, IL, he married the former Marsha Jean DeFauw; she preceded him in death on May 7, 1996.
Surviving are his children, Mike (Jackie) Hahn, R. Patrick “Pat” (Tracey) Hahn, and Richard “Rick” (Kim) Hahn all of Mishawaka; grandchildren, Lacy J. Hahn, Chelsea R. Hahn, Veronica “Roni” Hahn, Shannon Marrs, Richard L. Hahn Jr., Heather Jean Hahn, and Christopher Patrick Hahn; great-grandchildren, Avery, Michael, Zaniyah, Laniyah, and Raelynn; a sister, Barbara Riley of Florida; sister-in-law, Nancy Hahn Wiggins; and his loving partner, Helen Wolverton.
Ron was the owner of Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka since 1977. He was a member of BK Club in Mishawaka, Knights of Columbus, St. Bavo Catholic Church, Club 15 member, Elks Lodge in Bonita Springs, FL, Pelican Preserve Country Club, County Creek Golf Club, past president of South Bend Jaycee's, past president of Mishawaka/South Bend Kiwanis, and past president of West End Association in Mishawaka.
Ron's true joy was his family and friends. After retiring in 1998, he moved to Florida to enjoy year round sunshine and golf.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, September 10 at 11 a.m. in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka. Entombment will follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Bavo Catholic Church, 502 W. 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or the church of the donor's choice.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019