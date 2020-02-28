|
Caleb M. Zwierzynski
June 06, 1987 - Feb. 27, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Our beloved Caleb M. Zwierzynski, 32, of South Bend, has joined his Creator's brigade valiantly fighting the Demons he so courageously battled throughout his life. He passed from his earthly vessel with great dignity giving the gift of life through organ donation.
While Caleb struggled with addiction for several years, his warrior spirit was evident in his love, compassion, and loyalty to others.
Caleb leaves behind the love of his life, Kassandra (“Anni”) of South Bend; daughters, Giuliana, Viviana, Ariella, and Baby Zeta Lucia due this spring; sons, Gianni and Leo; father, Joseph (Catherine) Zwierzynski, and mother, Victoria Burkhart, both of South Bend; brothers, Jacob (Brittanie) Zwierzynski of LaPorte and Adam Zwierzynski of Granger; and several nieces and nephews.
Caleb was a tremendous athlete excelling in hockey, soccer, wrestling and baseball. He loved fishing with his brothers and father on their yearly trip to Lake Michigan.
Caleb is a member of the Local Laborer's Union #645. He also had a special talent as a personal barber to many of his friends and relatives and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Caleb most cherished spending time with Anni and their children.
Although it may seem Caleb lost the battle, he will never lose the war - for victorious is he who goes before and lays the ground for him and his precious family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Parish Vigil will be prayed at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where friends may visit for one hour prior to the Mass. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of his children to the Caleb M. Zwierzynski Children Benefit Trust c/o 1st Source Bank. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Go with God our dear Prophet!
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020