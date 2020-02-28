Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Caleb Zwierzynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caleb M. Zwierzynski


1987 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caleb M. Zwierzynski Obituary
Caleb M. Zwierzynski

June 06, 1987 - Feb. 27, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Our beloved Caleb M. Zwierzynski, 32, of South Bend, has joined his Creator's brigade valiantly fighting the Demons he so courageously battled throughout his life. He passed from his earthly vessel with great dignity giving the gift of life through organ donation.

While Caleb struggled with addiction for several years, his warrior spirit was evident in his love, compassion, and loyalty to others.

Caleb leaves behind the love of his life, Kassandra (“Anni”) of South Bend; daughters, Giuliana, Viviana, Ariella, and Baby Zeta Lucia due this spring; sons, Gianni and Leo; father, Joseph (Catherine) Zwierzynski, and mother, Victoria Burkhart, both of South Bend; brothers, Jacob (Brittanie) Zwierzynski of LaPorte and Adam Zwierzynski of Granger; and several nieces and nephews.

Caleb was a tremendous athlete excelling in hockey, soccer, wrestling and baseball. He loved fishing with his brothers and father on their yearly trip to Lake Michigan.

Caleb is a member of the Local Laborer's Union #645. He also had a special talent as a personal barber to many of his friends and relatives and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Caleb most cherished spending time with Anni and their children.

Although it may seem Caleb lost the battle, he will never lose the war - for victorious is he who goes before and lays the ground for him and his precious family.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, where a Parish Vigil will be prayed at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Monday March 2, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where friends may visit for one hour prior to the Mass. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of his children to the Caleb M. Zwierzynski Children Benefit Trust c/o 1st Source Bank. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.

Go with God our dear Prophet!
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caleb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -