Calvin H. Miller
June 12, 1925 - Sept. 14, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Calvin H. Miller, 94 of Sebring, FL, formerly of Mishawaka passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 in his Florida residence.
Calvin was born on June 12, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA as the son of the late Loy and Ethel (Trumbo) Miller. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ronald Miller; son-in-law, Charles Langs; four brothers, Harold Miller, Loy Miller Jr., Wayne Miller, and Glenn Miller; and three sisters, Earline Furman, Ruth Mack, and Nancy Smith.
On March 29, 1975 in Griffith, IN he married the former Eloise (Olcott) Glebe; she survives along with his daughter, Rita Langs of St. Augustine, FL, daughter-in-law, Sandra Miller of Valparaiso, IN and a stepdaughter, Anne Marie Glebe of Elkhart, IN; four grandchildren, Jason Langs, Matthew (Shelly) Langs, Aaron (Spogmai) Miller, and Amanda Miller; four great-grandchildren; Calvin's sister, Peggy Greblunas of Palmyra, PA; and brothers, Samuel Miller of Fredericksburg, PA, Albert Miller of Myerstown, PA, Ralph Miller of Palmyra, PA, and Dwight Miller of Bethel, PA.
Calvin was employed by the Bendix Corp. in South Bend for 40 years, retiring as the Powerhouse Engineer in 1990. He was a member of Gospel Center Church in South Bend and Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring, FL. Calvin proudly served in the United States Merchant Marines.
Private burial will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, IN.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in his name to Cornerstone Hospice of Sebring, FL; Gospel Center Church, 930 S. 30th Street, South Bend, IN 46615; or Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872.
Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544 is handling arrangements.
