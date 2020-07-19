Calvin Michael Mork



Sept. 27, 1995 - July 1, 2020



SNEADS FERRY, NC - Calvin Michael Mork passed away the evening of July 1, 2020. Calvin was born September 27, 1995 to Barbara Fox and Michael Mork in Mishawaka, IN. Calvin was an active child and young man who enjoyed playing football at a young age through high school. He heard the call to serve and enrolled in the Marine Option of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Purdue University. Within weeks of arriving at Purdue, he met the girl who he would eventually call his wife, Taylor Dillinger Mork. The two were inseparable from the start and were married on August 12, 2017. Calvin earned a commission in the United States Marine Corps through the Platoon Leaders Class in 2018 after graduating from Purdue. After commissioning, he served as a Combat Engineering Officer aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Calvin is remembered as a fun, loving, and social man. He wore a smile that could infatuate everyone in the room, had a laugh that was contagious, and an attitude that brought love, joy, and most of all, energy to every situation. He loved so many and was loved just the same. Calvin is survived by his beloved wife, Taylor, his parents, Barbara and John Fox, and Michael Mork and his husband, Jason Ballew; his grandmother, Margaret A. Stukenborg, sister, Jessica Murray (Nick), stepsisters, Jaymie Fox and Jenny Vecellio (Vinny), many aunts, uncles, nieces, and the endless family of friends he made throughout his life. Calvin is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bernard A. Stukenborg of Goodson, MO and Steven Mork of Sarasota, FL. A memorial and celebration of life was held in North Carolina on July 8, 2020 at 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Calvin Mork Memorial Scholarship Fund, a scholarship dedicated to preserving Calvin's memory at Purdue's NROTC.





