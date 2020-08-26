Calvin Waller



Oct. 3, 1940 - Aug. 19, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Calvin D. Waller, 79, passed to a better & brighter place called heaven at 5:10 a.m., on August 19, 2020. Calvin was the 8th child born to the union of Robert E. Lee Waller and Miignonette (Wynn) Waller on October 3, 1940. Calvin accepted Christ at an early age in Mt. Vernon, IN, under the leadership of his grandfather, Rev. Will Wynn.



He was educated in the Mt. Vernon, IN school system and at the age of 9 yrs.old he relocated to South Bend, IN where he continued his education in the South Bend Community School Corporation, graduating from Central High School. He went on to receive his Associates degree in Business from Indiana University South Bend. He joined the United States Air Force, where he served four years. After he completed his tour of duty they returned to South Bend, IN, where he was employed by Allis Chalmers in Laporte, IN for two years. He was later employed with the Bendix Corporation, and in March of 2001 he retired after more than 30 years of employment. During his employment he traveled to Australia, France, and England, where he was the Captain of a business Olympic team and they brought home the gold.



On November 24, 1963 he married the love of his life, Donna Peterson and to this union two children were born, David D. Waller I and E'Lisa D. Waller.



Calvin was preceded in death by his son, David I, his parents, and seven siblings.



He leaves to mourn his departure and celebrate his life, his wife Donna, daughter E'Lisa Waller, niece/daughter Debra L. (Andrew) Carr of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren, David II (Tabatha) Waller of Mishawaka, IN, Tiagee Todd, Danielle (Gerald) Riley, and Calron L.T. Waller (Chey Wilburn) of South Bend, IN; eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many spiritual children.



Mr. Waller, Papa, Uncle Calvin, Pops, Gramps, Baby, Honey, & Dad were names given to you by the many people that loved you beyond measure. Your memories will forever be etched in our hearts, and you will be missed immensely.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Alford's Mortuary, with viewing from 11:00 a.m. to Noon.



