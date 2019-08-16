Home

Candace Rae Barna

Candace Rae Barna

April 2, 1970 - August 11, 2019

NILES, MI - Candace Rae Barna, 49, passed away unexpectedly Sun., Aug. 11, 2019. She was born April 2, 1970 in Mishawaka to Raymond & Penny (Gill) Barna & is survived by father, Raymond Barna of Vandalia, MI; companion of many years, Allan Campbell of Niles; son, Conner (Kori) Hudnall of South Bend; grandson, Brooks Hudnall; & sister, Cameo (Charlie) Moore of Noblesville, IN. She was preceded in death by mother, Penny Barna. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019
