Candido M. Rodriguez Sr.
Candido M.

Rodriguez Sr.

Oct. 3, 1935 - Sept. 25, 2020

WESLACO, TX - Formerly of South Bend, IN, Candido passed away at his home surrounded by his children in Weslaco, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Santiago Mendoza Rodriguez & Luciano Moreno Rodriguez, his wife, Eluteria Medina Rodriguez, & brother, Seniado M. Rodriguez & survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces & nephews, as well as his sister, Guadalupe DeLeon & brother, Juan M. Rodriguez Sr. Hawkins Funeral Home of Weslaco, Texas is in charge of arrangements.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
