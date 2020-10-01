Candido M.
Rodriguez Sr.
Oct. 3, 1935 - Sept. 25, 2020
WESLACO, TX - Formerly of South Bend, IN, Candido passed away at his home surrounded by his children in Weslaco, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Santiago Mendoza Rodriguez & Luciano Moreno Rodriguez, his wife, Eluteria Medina Rodriguez, & brother, Seniado M. Rodriguez & survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces & nephews, as well as his sister, Guadalupe DeLeon & brother, Juan M. Rodriguez Sr. Hawkins Funeral Home of Weslaco, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.