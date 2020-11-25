1/1
Candis Moore
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candis Moore

Sept. 15, 1946 - Nov. 22, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Candis L. Moore, 74, passed away November 22, 2020 at her home in Mishawaka. She was born September 15, 1946 in Niles, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Holy and Virginia (Boyle) Bookout, her son, Steven Moore, two sisters, Sherry Leinonen and Robyn Jordan, and her former spouse, Hal Moore.

Surviving is a daughter, Kimberly (Deidre) Moore; and two grandchildren, Kendall Moore and Brady Moore.

Candis graduated in 1965 from Beauty College in Norfolk, VA. She went on to become a proud owner of her own salon, European Connection in Mishawaka. After closing that, she worked at Classy Cut until her retirement. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Pet Refuge (Roxanne's Cattery).

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved