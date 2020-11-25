Candis Moore



Sept. 15, 1946 - Nov. 22, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Candis L. Moore, 74, passed away November 22, 2020 at her home in Mishawaka. She was born September 15, 1946 in Niles, MI.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Holy and Virginia (Boyle) Bookout, her son, Steven Moore, two sisters, Sherry Leinonen and Robyn Jordan, and her former spouse, Hal Moore.



Surviving is a daughter, Kimberly (Deidre) Moore; and two grandchildren, Kendall Moore and Brady Moore.



Candis graduated in 1965 from Beauty College in Norfolk, VA. She went on to become a proud owner of her own salon, European Connection in Mishawaka. After closing that, she worked at Classy Cut until her retirement. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Pet Refuge (Roxanne's Cattery).



Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.





