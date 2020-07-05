Carl A. Snyder
Sept. 11, 1943 - July 1, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Carl A. Snyder, 76, residing in Mishawaka, IN passed away at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in his home, surrounded by the love and care of his family.
He was born September 11, 1943 in Plymouth, IN, a son of the late Carl A. & Opal E. (Senff) Snyder, and has been a lifelong resident of this area. On Octboer 7, 1961 in South Bend, Carl was united in marriage to the love of his life, Jeanne M. Tam. Together, they enjoyed 52 years of marriage until her passing on March 9, 2014. He was also preceded in death a sister, Flora Snyder, great-grandson, Emilio Borsodi, and great-granddaughter, Haley Borsodi.
Mr. Snyder is survived by his four daughters, Shelly (Kenny) Binion of Morehead, KY, Tracy Borsodi and Christine (Kurt) Deeds, both of South Bend, IN, and Billiejo (James) Wellinski of Mishawaka; and his son, Carl (Dottie) Snyder of North Liberty, IN. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Janice Watts of Quinlan, TX and Nancy Jo Wisniewski of Mishawaka, IN.
Carl retired in 2003 as a Conductor for the Railroad following 32 years of faithful service. He was a member of Ironwood United Pentecostal Church in South Bend. He enjoyed fishing, and telling fishing stories, gardening, and shopping at any store that had a “clearance aisle”.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Ironwood United Pentecostal Church, 4609 South Ironwood Drive, South Bend. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Ironwood United Pentecostal Church with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Rev. Clint Walker and Rev. Kenneth Mendenhall will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
The Palmer Funeral Home-River Park is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
