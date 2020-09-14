Carl Byers



Feb. 16, 1922 - Sept. 10, 2020



MIDDLEBURY, IN - Carl Frederick Byers, 98, of Middlebury, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2020. Carl was born to Harry Dale and Mary Katherine (Miller) Byers in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 16, 1922. He served our nation proudly during World War II earning several medals, including EAME Theater medal, as well as a Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal of WWII. He married Joan Richards and the two of them traveled extensively throughout the states and abroad. Together they danced in any ballroom they could. Carl was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray for many years. He was a tool and dye maker for Excel until retirement, and then became a security guard for Pinkerton at a bank in Elkhart.







Carl was once a fisherman, but gave it up, feeling sorry for the fish. He enjoyed his time spent bowling and cooking but his most fascinating hobby was his garden. He had a showpiece garden and lawn that brought him much joy.



He was a kind-hearted man who loved animals. He is survived by his daughter, Carla (Nils) Lamberson and his son, Mark (Sue) Peterson; his grandchildren, Matthew Peterson and Bobby Dixon; his great-grandchildren, Nick, Cuda, Samantha, Victoria, and Joshua; his great-great-grandchildren, Raven and Abby; and many other friends and family members. Preceding him in death are his parents, Harry and Mary Katherine; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth and Butch Zavatski; and great-grandson, Bryce Dixon. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561 from 1 pm until 2 pm. The Funeral will follow at 2 pm. Burial rites with Military Honors will be accorded following the funeral, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery.





