1/1
Carl Byers
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Byers

Feb. 16, 1922 - Sept. 10, 2020

MIDDLEBURY, IN - Carl Frederick Byers, 98, of Middlebury, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2020. Carl was born to Harry Dale and Mary Katherine (Miller) Byers in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 16, 1922. He served our nation proudly during World War II earning several medals, including EAME Theater medal, as well as a Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal of WWII. He married Joan Richards and the two of them traveled extensively throughout the states and abroad. Together they danced in any ballroom they could. Carl was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray for many years. He was a tool and dye maker for Excel until retirement, and then became a security guard for Pinkerton at a bank in Elkhart.



Carl was once a fisherman, but gave it up, feeling sorry for the fish. He enjoyed his time spent bowling and cooking but his most fascinating hobby was his garden. He had a showpiece garden and lawn that brought him much joy.

He was a kind-hearted man who loved animals. He is survived by his daughter, Carla (Nils) Lamberson and his son, Mark (Sue) Peterson; his grandchildren, Matthew Peterson and Bobby Dixon; his great-grandchildren, Nick, Cuda, Samantha, Victoria, and Joshua; his great-great-grandchildren, Raven and Abby; and many other friends and family members. Preceding him in death are his parents, Harry and Mary Katherine; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth and Butch Zavatski; and great-grandson, Bryce Dixon. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, Indiana 46561 from 1 pm until 2 pm. The Funeral will follow at 2 pm. Burial rites with Military Honors will be accorded following the funeral, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral
02:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved