Carl Demske
Jan. 22, 1964 - Oct. 25, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carl Gene Demske, 55, of South Bend, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Memorial Hospital with his family by his side following an extended illness with cancer.
Carl was born January 22, 1964 in Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Demske. He is survived by his mother, Lula Belle Demske; two brothers, Charles and Ronald Demske; two sisters, Deborah (Kevin) Brown and Dianna (Ryan) Collins; a son, Joshua Gene (Stephanie) Demske; a daughter, McCaela Eileen Demske; four grandchildren, Chiann, Briar, Katie, and Jesse; and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Carl grew up in Mishawaka and was a 1984 graduate of Penn High School. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of Bass Masters. He also greatly enjoyed hunting. Carl also belonged to Post #308 in Osceola. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Carl was loved by his family and friends and was always there for them and will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, October 31, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Jerry Bell of Twin City Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.
Visitation is from 4-7 pm Wednesday in the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to RiverBend Cancer Services.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 28, 2019