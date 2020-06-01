Carl E. “Bud” Biggs Sr.
April 25, 1928 - May 24, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Mr. Biggs, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sun., May 24, 2020 at his home in Osceola. Bud is survived by his wife Isabelle Biggs and their children, Douglas (Deb Qualls) Biggs, Glenda Beck, Peggy Biggs, & Carl (Ed) Edwin (XiaoFang) Biggs, Jr., 13 grand, 15 great-grand, & 3 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 pm Thurs., June 4, 2020 & for one hour prior to the 1pm Funeral service on Fri., June 5, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home, Osceola. For Bud's full obit and service livestream links, please visit www.Cru.FamilyFH.com.
April 25, 1928 - May 24, 2020
OSCEOLA, IN - Mr. Biggs, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sun., May 24, 2020 at his home in Osceola. Bud is survived by his wife Isabelle Biggs and their children, Douglas (Deb Qualls) Biggs, Glenda Beck, Peggy Biggs, & Carl (Ed) Edwin (XiaoFang) Biggs, Jr., 13 grand, 15 great-grand, & 3 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 pm Thurs., June 4, 2020 & for one hour prior to the 1pm Funeral service on Fri., June 5, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home, Osceola. For Bud's full obit and service livestream links, please visit www.Cru.FamilyFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.