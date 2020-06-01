Carl E. "Bud" Biggs Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl E. “Bud” Biggs Sr.

April 25, 1928 - May 24, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Mr. Biggs, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sun., May 24, 2020 at his home in Osceola. Bud is survived by his wife Isabelle Biggs and their children, Douglas (Deb Qualls) Biggs, Glenda Beck, Peggy Biggs, & Carl (Ed) Edwin (XiaoFang) Biggs, Jr., 13 grand, 15 great-grand, & 3 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 pm Thurs., June 4, 2020 & for one hour prior to the 1pm Funeral service on Fri., June 5, 2020 at Cruz Family Funeral Home, Osceola. For Bud's full obit and service livestream links, please visit www.Cru.FamilyFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Osceola
1109 Lincolnway West
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-8460
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved