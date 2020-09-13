1/
Carl E. Costello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl E. Costello

Jan. 4, 1954 - Aug. 31, 2020

CHESTERTON, IN - Carl E. Costello, 66, passed away at his home in Chesterton, Indiana, on August 31, 2020 from a long-term battle with cancer. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to Eugene and Elinor (Peterson) Costello. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kirk (Barbara) Costello.

As a young child, he grew up in Lydick, Indiana. He was always the loveable little guy on the block. As the youngest member of the family, Carl always seemed to persevere in the chaos and dysfunction of a normal family during the 1950s.

After graduating from New Prairie High School in 1973, Carl had many jobs where he developed many skills. He learned a lot about electricity from his father and brother and used those skills to become an expert on installing large electric signage on businesses.

Carl is survived by his son, Charles and his granddaughter, Enalise, of Westville, IN; his sister, Cheryl (John) Ponzo of Arizona; his brother, Mark (Mary Jo) of South Bend; and his sister-in-law, Barbara (the late Kirk) of South Carolina. Carl leaves behind several nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members, as well as many “party” friends (too many to mention!). We will deeply miss this kind and wonderful person.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved