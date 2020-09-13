Carl E. Costello



Jan. 4, 1954 - Aug. 31, 2020



CHESTERTON, IN - Carl E. Costello, 66, passed away at his home in Chesterton, Indiana, on August 31, 2020 from a long-term battle with cancer. He was born in South Bend, Indiana to Eugene and Elinor (Peterson) Costello. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kirk (Barbara) Costello.



As a young child, he grew up in Lydick, Indiana. He was always the loveable little guy on the block. As the youngest member of the family, Carl always seemed to persevere in the chaos and dysfunction of a normal family during the 1950s.



After graduating from New Prairie High School in 1973, Carl had many jobs where he developed many skills. He learned a lot about electricity from his father and brother and used those skills to become an expert on installing large electric signage on businesses.



Carl is survived by his son, Charles and his granddaughter, Enalise, of Westville, IN; his sister, Cheryl (John) Ponzo of Arizona; his brother, Mark (Mary Jo) of South Bend; and his sister-in-law, Barbara (the late Kirk) of South Carolina. Carl leaves behind several nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members, as well as many “party” friends (too many to mention!). We will deeply miss this kind and wonderful person.





