Carl E. Williams
June 10, 1954 - Oct. 23, 2019
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Carl Eugene Williams, age 65, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019, in the comfort of his family's presence.
He was born June 10, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana, the second of four sons of William and Patricia Williams. He married Christine Annette Mourning June 27, 1987 in Vandalia, Michigan.
Carl will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Christine Williams; one daughter, Katie Williams; son, Carey (Nichole) Williams; four grandchildren, Austin Owens, Josh Moore, Tyler Moore, and Makenna Williams; his mother, Patricia Williams; three brothers, Glenn Williams, Paul Williams, and Mark Williams, two nieces, and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12 Noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis, with the Reverend Wade Panze officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019