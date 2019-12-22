Home

Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Maxinkuckee IOOF Cemetery at Poplar Grove
Culver, IN
View Map
Carl Foust


1935 - 2019
Carl Foust Obituary
Carl Foust

June 30, 1935 - Dec. 19, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carl Franklin Foust, 84, of Auten Road, South Bend, Indiana passed away December 19, 2019 at 7:32 a.m. at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana. On June 30, 1935 in Kokomo, Indiana he was born to Carl B. Foust and Mary Helen (Campbell) Foust. Having grown up in Kokomo, Indiana, he came to the Culver community after a blind date with Miss Nila Kreighbaum in 1958. They later moved to South Bend, Indiana in 1972.

On February 15, 1958 at the Maxinkuckee Methodist Church he married Nila. She preceded him on October 30, 2019 after sharing 61 years together.

Carl worked for Artcraft in South Bend as a Linotype Offset Printer. He retired in June 1997 and had been a member of the International Typographical Local #128, South Bend, Indiana. Carl was an Eagle Scout, and later became the Scout Master of Troop 290 in Culver, Indiana. He was a graduate of Kokomo High School with the class of 1953 and played basketball for the Wildcats. Carl served in the Indiana National Guard from June 1, 1953 to May 31, 1959.

He enjoyed camping, Scouting, and growing his own vegetables in his garden. Carl loved going to watch his grandchildren's sporting events.

Carl is survived by his daughter, Leanne Surguy and husband George of Syracuse, Indiana; sons, Brian Foust of Mishawaka, Indiana and Alan Foust and wife Mandi of Mishawaka, Indiana; grandchildren, Eric, Jeff, Kevin, Patrick, Chris, Luke, Isiah, and Payton; 2 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Larry Foust and wife Marsha of Walkerton, Indiana, and Monte Zinkin and wife Susan of Kokomo, Indiana.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, Keith Foust and Ron Foust, and sister, Diane (Foust) Riley.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maxinkuckee IOOF Cemetery at Poplar Grove, Culver, Indiana with Rev. Mary Hyer of the Argos United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Maxinkuckee IOOF Cemetery, Culver, Indiana with the United States Army Honor Guard and the Argos American Legion Post #68 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the: .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
