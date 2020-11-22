1/1
Carl O. Drawert
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Carl O. Drawert

Sept. 30, 1938 - Nov. 5, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carl Otto Drawert, 82, of South Bend, passed away Thursday morning, November 5 in his home. Carl worked at Adams Remco and previously at Monroe Systems for Business, retiring in 2008.

Carl was born on September 30, 1938 in Chicago, IL to the late Reinhardt and Caroline (Dreher) Drawert and has lived in South Bend since 1951. On December 28, 1958 in South Bend, he married Dolores “Lori” (Bauman) Drawert. Also surviving are four daughters, Sharon (Dan) Stiles of Tulsa, OK, Lesli (George) Havel of Plainfield, IL. Ellen Drawert of Chicago, IL, and Karin (Preston) Baker of Goshen, IN; three grandchildren, Lori (Simon) Soto, David (Morgan) Stiles, and Leanne (Christopher) Kavounis, all of Tulsa, OK; and four great-grandchildren, Alexander, Zachary, Amelia, Sophia. Also surviving is his sister, Lois (Dan) Beddard of Oak Island, NC.

Carl was an Army Veteran and a former Boy Scout Leader. He ushered Notre Dame football for 46 years. He worshipped at Crest Manor Church of the Brethren for 55 years where, among many things, he helped lead services and served as a Deacon.

Services will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, November 24 at Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46614. Friends may gather with the family one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Graveside services and Military Honors will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.

Live-streaming of his service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. This can be seen by going to the Palmer Funeral Home website at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com and clicking on Carl O. Drawert obituary. In the obituary, scroll to bottom and follow instructions to access live stream for this service. Online condolences to the family can also be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
NOV
24
Service
12:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
