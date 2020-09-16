Carl R. Wiley
Nov. 27, 1928 - Sept. 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carl Robert Wiley, 91, of South Bend passed away at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, September 13 in his residence following a lengthy illness. Mr. Wiley was born November 27, 1928 in South Bend to the late Elsie (Radtke) and Carl Wiley and lived in Houston, TX for over 40 years. On December 20, 1979 in South Bend he married the love of his life, Joy Bonner. They were married for 27 years until her death in 2006. He was also preceded in death by his son, Carl R. Wiley, Jr. in 1976; and two sisters, Ellen Burnham and Donna Banacki. He is survived by two sisters, Patricia Wegenka of South Bend and Sharon L. Blackmond (Don) of Dowagiac, MI; and two brothers, Gene Wiley of Walkerton, IN and Richard Wiley (Carolyn) of Noblesville, IN.
Carl was a kind and loving man, with a big smile, great sense of humor, and a hearty contagious laugh. He cherished his son, Carl, Jr. whom he called Sonny. He loved all of his family, including his many nieces and nephews, and enjoyed the family gatherings and holidays together. He was a handyman who could fix anything and was always willing to help his friends and neighbors with whatever they needed. He loved the Lord, and his faith got him through difficult times. In 2019 he moved back to his hometown of South Bend. He was loved by his family in South Bend and his family and friends in Houston. Carl was blessed to have many “Angels” in his life. Six that should be recognized are, Laura Sagastume, Marena Motta, Sue and Wayne Bonner of Houston, and Sarah and George Matuwa of South Bend, who cared for Carl the last year of his life, and referred to him as “family”. God speed our dear brother, uncle, and friend. We will miss you.
There will be no visitation or services. Cremation will take place.
