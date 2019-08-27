|
|
Carl Rynearson, Jr.
Jan. 5, 1928 - Aug. 15, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Carl Rynearson, Jr., 91, of Mishawaka, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 5, 1928 in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Carl and Lorene (Manges) Rynearson.
Carl was a United States WWII Army Veteran, serving in Japan.
On February 2, 1946 in South Bend, Carl married Esther Skierkowski; she preceded in death on October 27, 2005.
Carl retired in 1991 after thirty-six years of service from A.E.P. (American Electric Power); he was a meter supervisor.
He was a member of the Lakeville Conservation Club, a North Penn Fire Department Volunteer, and a past member of the Steelheaders.
Surviving are his three children, Debra Roush of Osceola, Fred Rynearson of Mishawaka, and Roger (Patricia) Rynearson of North Liberty. Also surviving are five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Robert Rynearson of Tippecanoe and Donald (Karen) Rynearson of Paris, Michigan.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister-in-law, Maxine Rynearson.
A Memorial Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46615 with his nephew, Dennis Morris officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend, IN.
Memorials may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the Rynearson family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019