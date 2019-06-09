Carl S. Roth



Feb. 22, 1943 - June 7, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Carl S. Roth, age 76, passed away on June 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. He was born February 22, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Arthur and Lillian (Chertock) Roth. Carl was inducted into the United States Air Force on January 3, 1961, and served during the Vietnam War. On April 11, 1981 Carl married Sharon and with this happy union was blessed with 4 sons. He enjoyed airplanes, cruising, the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Purdue basketball. Carl is survived by his wife, Sharon Roth of Mishawaka, IN; 4 sons, Louis Roth of South Carolina, Brian (Lindsey) Roth of Dayton, OH, Larry Roth of Mishawaka, IN, and Scott Masterson of South Bend, IN; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brothers, Allan (Marilyn) Roth of Fort Mill, SC and Hal Roth of Rock Hill, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Louis Roth Jr. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Hwy., Osceola, IN. Friends may visit from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Tuesday. To share a remembrance of Carl or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.