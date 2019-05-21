Carl Schlutt



Sept. 29, 1939 - May 18, 2019



NILES, MI - Carl Schlutt, 79, of Park Forest, Illinois, formerly of Niles, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, Illinois.



He was born, the youngest of nine, on September 29, 1939 in Berrien Springs, Michigan to the late William Henry Albert and Emma Nee (Wesner) Schlutt.



On March 1, 1958 Carl married Norma E. Null at a ceremony in Berrien Springs, Michigan, recently celebrating sixty-one years happily married.



Carl graduated from Berrien Springs High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After serving his country, Carl decided to serve his community as an officer with the Berrien County Sheriff's and Niles Police departments. Carl enjoyed a successful career as an owner-operator truck driver, driving millions of miles through forty-eight states and three countries. He was a lifetime member of Owner-Operated Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA). When not on the road, Carl enjoyed fishing and hunting, was a Chicago Bears and White Sox enthusiast, and had a big place in his heart for his dogs.



He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Nelson, Louis, Elv, Edward, and Leslie Schlutt; sisters, Doris Freehling and Shirley Rundborg; and a great-grandson, Landon Polega.



Carl is survived by his loving wife, Norma Schlutt of Park Forest, Illinois; their children, Mark (Cindy) Schlutt of Niles, Kevin (Jayne) Schlutt of Niles, Tim (Peggy) Schlutt of Bloomer, Wisconsin, and Tina (Steve) Polega of Manteno, Illinois; six grandchildren, Amanda Schlutt-Moor of Fishers, Indiana, Adam (Autumn) Schlutt of Granger, Indiana, SSG Joshua Polega of Manteno, Illinois, Tim Schlutt, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois, Kevin Schlutt of Chicago, Illinois, and CPT Zachary (Rebecca) Polega of Fort Lewis, Washington, nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Matilda (Walter) Jones of Niles.



Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 2240 Yankee Street, Niles, Michigan 49120 with visitation one hour prior. An interment will be held at Union Cemetery in Berrien Center, Michigan.



Memorial contributions may be made in Carl's memory to South Suburban Humane Society, 1103 West End Ave., Chicago Heights, Illinois 60411.



Friends and family are invited to share memories and photos of Carl at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.



The family is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.