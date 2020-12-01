1/1
Carl VanScoik
1937 - 2020
Carl Van Scoik

Feb. 12, 1937 - Nov. 28, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Carl E. Van Scoik, 83, of Mishawaka, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Carl was born February 12, 1937 in Elkhart, to the late Robert and Leone (Sholtey) Van Scoik. He grew up in Dunlap and was a graduate of Concord High School. Carl attended Ivy Tech. He served his country for three years in the U.S. Army.

Carl married Peggy N. Myers on May 4, 1957. Following his time in the service, they settled in Mishawaka.

Carl retired from Penz Products in Mishawaka. He was a long-time member of Willow Creek United Methodist Church where at one time he was head of their finance team and in later years cared for the landscaping around the church. Carl was known for his flower and vegetable gardens. He loved going to lunch with his “lunch buddies.”

Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; a son, Larry Van Scoik; and two brothers, Russell and Clarence Van Scoik.

Carl is survived by a son, John (Diane) Van Scoik of Bristol; a daughter, Debbie (Brian) Gordon of Mishawaka; a sister, Dorothy Bolling of Oro Valley, Arizona, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held 11 am Friday, December 4, in Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, 503 W. 3rd Street, Mishawaka, with Pastor Mike Settles officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Thursday in the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Willow Creek United Methodist Church or Center for Hospice Care.

An online guest book is available at www.goethalswells.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
