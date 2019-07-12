Home

Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
(574) 272-2244
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Welsheimer Funeral Home North
17033 Cleveland Rd
South Bend, IN 46635
Carl Vince Ciesiolka


1957 - 2019
Carl Vince Ciesiolka Obituary
Carl Vince Ciesiolka

August 19, 1957 - July 9, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Carl V. Ciesiolka, 61, of Mishawaka, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. Carl was born August 19, 1957 in South Bend to the late Lillian (Vince) and Al Ciesiolka. On November 23, 1993 in South Bend, Carl married Jenifer (Laurimore) who survives, along with his brother, Michael A. (Elizabeth A.) Ciesiolka of South Bend. He will also be missed by his mini schnauzer “Chipper”. Carl worked as a maintenance engineer at Kroger's for many years, and was a member of the Local Plumbers & Pipefitters Union Local #172 in South Bend. He and his wife Jenifer enjoyed traveling and camping, especially at Poncho's Pond in Ludington, Michigan. One of his most enjoyable trips was visiting Mt. Rushmore, and especially visiting the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, where he knew all the dates of the launches of the Apollo Space Program. A Celebration of Carl's life will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 12 Noon until 3:00 p.m. at Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Contributions in Carl's memory may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, 702 Barnhill Drive, Room 5900, Indianapolis, IN 46202-2189. Friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 12, 2019
