1/1
Carlo Anastasio
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlo Anastasio

Jan. 6, 1932 - Sept. 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carlo Anastasio, age 88, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home in Dunedin, Florida. Carlo was born in Gioiosa Ionica, Italy to Michele and Michelina Anastasio and immigrated to South Bend, Indiana in 1960. He was an extremely gifted tailor and the proud owner of Continental Tailor Shop for over 40 years. He enjoyed lively debates of philosophy and politics, searching for the perfect zeppole recipe, a good round of Scopa with friends, and playing the ponies.

He is survived by brothers, Filiberto (Carol) Anastasio and Gregorio Anastasio; sister, Otilia (John) Stodola, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane, sister, Carmelina; and brothers, Luigi, Francesco, Pasquale, and Vinicio Anastasio.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Italian-American Heritage Society of Notre Dame/Michiana, PO Box 1201, South Bend, IN 46624.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.nationalcremation.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved