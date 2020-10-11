Carlo Anastasio
Jan. 6, 1932 - Sept. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carlo Anastasio, age 88, formerly of South Bend, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home in Dunedin, Florida. Carlo was born in Gioiosa Ionica, Italy to Michele and Michelina Anastasio and immigrated to South Bend, Indiana in 1960. He was an extremely gifted tailor and the proud owner of Continental Tailor Shop for over 40 years. He enjoyed lively debates of philosophy and politics, searching for the perfect zeppole recipe, a good round of Scopa with friends, and playing the ponies.
He is survived by brothers, Filiberto (Carol) Anastasio and Gregorio Anastasio; sister, Otilia (John) Stodola, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane, sister, Carmelina; and brothers, Luigi, Francesco, Pasquale, and Vinicio Anastasio.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Italian-American Heritage Society of Notre Dame/Michiana, PO Box 1201, South Bend, IN 46624.
