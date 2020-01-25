Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos Cantu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos Garcia Cantu


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlos Garcia Cantu Obituary
Carlos Garcia Cantu

Nov. 26, 1956 - Jan. 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Carlos Garcia Cantu aka Uncle Charlie of South Bend, Indiana was born in Weslaco, Texas.

He was welcomed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family on Thursday. Surviving is his daughter, Cynthia (Ricardo) Heredia whom he extremely loved and his granddaughters, Angelica and Brielle Heredia of Granger. Also surviving is his sister, Angelica (Dionicio) Zuniga of Donna, Texas; his brother, Ernesto (Rosie) Cantu of Alamo, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews, especially Elma Bautista, who was always by his side guiding and supporting him. Preceding in death are his parents, Salvador and Ofelia Cantu; sisters, Ema Cavazos, Elva Bautista, and Ofelia Cantu; and brother, Salvador Cantu, Jr. Carlos was a very free spirit. He would tell family that there was nothing like riding his motorcycle because it would make him feel free. It would give him such joy to give his granddaughter Angelica a ride on his motorcycle around town or to Potato Creek.

He loved being around family and friends, and being the life of the party. Carlos was extremely proud of his bowling awards. He had a great big heart for his animals. His love for Tejano music was well known. He had a drum set in the middle of his kitchen. Carlos was always light on his feet and was an excellent dancer. He used to promote Tejano dances back in the day in South Bend. Every chance he got he would go back to his hometown and visit family and friends. He had a great smile and uncle Charlie, as he was well known, never knew a stranger because he would talk to anyone. He would always like to share his childhood memories with everyone, especially when he would help his grandmother at her neighborhood grocery store.

Carlos worked at Michigan Bell and was very proud to work at one time for A.M. General.

Carlos would always say that all he needed was love and understanding. So please remember that if someone in your life is fighting depression, extra love and understanding can go a long way.

Visitation 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with a luncheon immediately following. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaniewski Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -