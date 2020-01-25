|
Carlos Garcia Cantu
Nov. 26, 1956 - Jan. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carlos Garcia Cantu aka Uncle Charlie of South Bend, Indiana was born in Weslaco, Texas.
He was welcomed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family on Thursday. Surviving is his daughter, Cynthia (Ricardo) Heredia whom he extremely loved and his granddaughters, Angelica and Brielle Heredia of Granger. Also surviving is his sister, Angelica (Dionicio) Zuniga of Donna, Texas; his brother, Ernesto (Rosie) Cantu of Alamo, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews, especially Elma Bautista, who was always by his side guiding and supporting him. Preceding in death are his parents, Salvador and Ofelia Cantu; sisters, Ema Cavazos, Elva Bautista, and Ofelia Cantu; and brother, Salvador Cantu, Jr. Carlos was a very free spirit. He would tell family that there was nothing like riding his motorcycle because it would make him feel free. It would give him such joy to give his granddaughter Angelica a ride on his motorcycle around town or to Potato Creek.
He loved being around family and friends, and being the life of the party. Carlos was extremely proud of his bowling awards. He had a great big heart for his animals. His love for Tejano music was well known. He had a drum set in the middle of his kitchen. Carlos was always light on his feet and was an excellent dancer. He used to promote Tejano dances back in the day in South Bend. Every chance he got he would go back to his hometown and visit family and friends. He had a great smile and uncle Charlie, as he was well known, never knew a stranger because he would talk to anyone. He would always like to share his childhood memories with everyone, especially when he would help his grandmother at her neighborhood grocery store.
Carlos worked at Michigan Bell and was very proud to work at one time for A.M. General.
Carlos would always say that all he needed was love and understanding. So please remember that if someone in your life is fighting depression, extra love and understanding can go a long way.
Visitation 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., where a Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with a luncheon immediately following. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020