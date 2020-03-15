|
|
Carmela “Millie”
Morello Mamo
Jan. 6, 1924 - Feb. 26, 2020
CARY, NC - Carmela (Millie) Mamo, 96 years old, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the loving care of her family at Waltonwood Senior Living. Millie was born in New York City on January 6, 1924, the daughter of Giuseppe and Giovanna (Terranova) Morello. Millie grew up in Brooklyn. On June 16, 1946, she married Anthony (Tony) Mamo in Brooklyn, NY and they were married for 51 yrs. She and Tony moved to Farmingdale, Long Island in 1956 where they lived until November 1974, when they moved to Boca Raton, FL. After Tony's passing Millie met and later married Frank Tomasiello. They were married for 7 years. Frank filled a tremendous void for Millie. He also provided great support during the time of her son Steven's battle with cancer.
In early 2010 Millie moved to Cary, NC from Boca Raton, FL. She is survived by two sons, Louis Joseph (Phyllis) Mamo and Joseph Anthony (Martha Menges) Mamo of Mishawaka. Her third loving son, Steven (Patricia) Mamo preceded her in death in 2004. Her siblings, Rose (Morello) Giokas and Salvatore Morello both preceded her in death. Millie has 9 adoring grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Marissa, Andrea (Mamo) Sriver, Joseph Jr., Vincent, Angela, John, and James; and 6 great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Caroline, Preston, Connor, Francis, and Gianni, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She lived life to the fullest. She loved to dance and entertain. Millie found great solace in her strong Catholic faith. She was passionate in everything she did and interested in learning about the people in her life. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her would see her loving, thoughtful nature. No one was a stranger in her company.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Babione Funeral Home, 10060 Comercio Dr., Boca Raton, FL 33428 on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. EDT, Monday, March 23, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, 10300 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton, FL 33498. Interment will follow at the Palm Beach Memorial Park and Cemetery, 3691 Seacrest Boulevard, Lantana, FL 33462.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to Hospice Foundation Supporting Center for Hospice Care: South Bend-Elkhart-Plymouth, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545, in memory of Carmela Mamo.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020