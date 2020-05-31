Mr. Carmen John
Del Vecchio
Feb. 4, 1934 - May 20, 2020
SUN CITY CENTER, FL - Carmen John Del Vecchio, 86, husband of Barb Adelman of Aston Gardens, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the AdventHealth Connerton facility in Land O'Lakes, FL.
Carmen was born in Coral, Pennsylvania on February 4, 1934, to his mother Mary and father Carmine, both of Italy. He was the fourth of four children. His two sisters, Irma and Carmel, and brother Ralph all preceded him in death.
Carmen's first wife, Patty Jane (Work) Del Vecchio, also preceded him in death on April 12, 2015, after 60 wonderful years of marriage.
Carmen served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1959, as an X-ray Technician, in both the USA and Europe.
Undaunted by significant challenge, Carmen worked for the United States Postal Service while helping his wife Pat raise 3 children and also attending night school at the University of Detroit while receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Following his graduation he spent his entire professional career with Ford Motor Credit Company, where he achieved significant corporate success as a Branch Manager. His career progression resulted in various relocations including residence in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
Carmen was a man of great character who never met a stranger. He befriended every person he met, enriching their lives the same way he enriched those of his family. Carmen loved airplanes and flying and could sit by an airport for hours, amused by the artistry and mechanics of flight. His love of flying was so immense that he obtained his private pilot's license in the 1970's and flew as often as he could for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Judy and Jeff Koepkey of Treasure Island, FL; daughter Diane and David Smeltzer of Saint Pete Beach, FL; and son David and Gail Del Vecchio of North Augusta, SC; grandchildren: Matt and Ashley Koepkey; Kyle and Samantha Koepkey; Taylor Smeltzer; Cole and Shauna McKie; Jessica Del Vecchio; and Shelby Del Vecchio; and great-grandchildren Allison, Brooklyn, and Caden Koepkey.
The family wishes to thank the incredibly kind and compassionate staff at St. Joseph's Hospital of Riverview and AdventHealth Connerton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Mass Intentions, or the charity of your choice.
Del Vecchio
Feb. 4, 1934 - May 20, 2020
SUN CITY CENTER, FL - Carmen John Del Vecchio, 86, husband of Barb Adelman of Aston Gardens, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the AdventHealth Connerton facility in Land O'Lakes, FL.
Carmen was born in Coral, Pennsylvania on February 4, 1934, to his mother Mary and father Carmine, both of Italy. He was the fourth of four children. His two sisters, Irma and Carmel, and brother Ralph all preceded him in death.
Carmen's first wife, Patty Jane (Work) Del Vecchio, also preceded him in death on April 12, 2015, after 60 wonderful years of marriage.
Carmen served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1959, as an X-ray Technician, in both the USA and Europe.
Undaunted by significant challenge, Carmen worked for the United States Postal Service while helping his wife Pat raise 3 children and also attending night school at the University of Detroit while receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Following his graduation he spent his entire professional career with Ford Motor Credit Company, where he achieved significant corporate success as a Branch Manager. His career progression resulted in various relocations including residence in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
Carmen was a man of great character who never met a stranger. He befriended every person he met, enriching their lives the same way he enriched those of his family. Carmen loved airplanes and flying and could sit by an airport for hours, amused by the artistry and mechanics of flight. His love of flying was so immense that he obtained his private pilot's license in the 1970's and flew as often as he could for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Judy and Jeff Koepkey of Treasure Island, FL; daughter Diane and David Smeltzer of Saint Pete Beach, FL; and son David and Gail Del Vecchio of North Augusta, SC; grandchildren: Matt and Ashley Koepkey; Kyle and Samantha Koepkey; Taylor Smeltzer; Cole and Shauna McKie; Jessica Del Vecchio; and Shelby Del Vecchio; and great-grandchildren Allison, Brooklyn, and Caden Koepkey.
The family wishes to thank the incredibly kind and compassionate staff at St. Joseph's Hospital of Riverview and AdventHealth Connerton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Mass Intentions, or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 31, 2020.