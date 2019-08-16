|
Dr. Carol A. Ecker
Sept. 26, 1940 - August 14, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Dr. Carol A. Ecker, 78, passed away Wed., August 14, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Christy Morse of Bremen, GA; son, Larry (Deidre) Ecker of Granger, IN; and grandchildren, Cody Morse, Ciarra Morse, & Ryan Ecker. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, August 17 at Palmer Funeral Home--Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Visitation from 4:00-8:00pm Friday, August 16 and from 1:00-3:00pm Saturday, August 17 at the funeral home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019