Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Dr. Carol A. Ecker


1940 - 2019
Dr. Carol A. Ecker Obituary
Dr. Carol A. Ecker

Sept. 26, 1940 - August 14, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Dr. Carol A. Ecker, 78, passed away Wed., August 14, 2019. She is survived by daughter, Christy Morse of Bremen, GA; son, Larry (Deidre) Ecker of Granger, IN; and grandchildren, Cody Morse, Ciarra Morse, & Ryan Ecker. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, August 17 at Palmer Funeral Home--Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend. Graveside services and burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola. Visitation from 4:00-8:00pm Friday, August 16 and from 1:00-3:00pm Saturday, August 17 at the funeral home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019
