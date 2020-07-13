1/1
Carol A. Fortner
Carol A. Fortner

Jan. 30, 1938 - July 11, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Carol A. Fortner of Osceola was called home to the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020. At long last she will be with her loving husband, Jim (Whit), whom she loved so deeply and who preceded her in death in October 2007. Carol was born to the late Harry and Marie Sniadecki on January 30, 1938. Carol married James W. Fortner on June 29, 1957, and the two celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together in June 2007. Carol has belonged to many organizations and was a member of the Women of the Moose for 36 years. Surviving her is sister, Connie and brother-in-law, David Hume III of South Bend, as well as nieces, Anne (David) Niespodziany, Karin (Michael) Alwine, and Debbie (Kevin) Lastuck, and by nephew, David (Maggie) Hume IV. She also leaves behind great-nieces and great-nephews, Justin, Lindsey, Sarah, Holly, Katlyn, and David, as well as extended family members, Cole, Wyatt, Grace, and Sophie. Carol was an active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caring staff at BellTower Health and Rehabilitation Center and to Carol's dear friends and neighbors who have all taken such loving care of Carol over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Public visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15 in Queen of Peace Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Fr. John Eze will officiate.

Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka is assisting the family with arrangement.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 13, 2020.
