Carol A. Hammond
Oct. 8, 1932 - May 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Carol A. Hammond, 87, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Memorial Hospital. Carol was born on October 8, 1932 in Bremen, Indiana to Dewey E. and Grace Bernice (Knepper) Arch. She retired from Plastic Omnium, formerly known as the Hedwin Corporation. On October 14, 1950, in Bremen, Indiana, she married Harold “Jack” Hammond, who preceded her in death on June 17, 2017. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Hesch and Nancy K. Stuckman; and one brother, Charles Arch. Carol is survived by her daughter, Judy (John) Hodgson of South Bend, Indiana; three sons, Cris A. (Kim) Hammond of Bremen, Indiana, Dirk J. (Rhonda) Hammond of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Bruce M. (Colene) Hammond of Mishawaka, Indiana; six grandchildren, Matthew D. (Ashley) Hammond, Rachel M. (Adam) Sullivan, Samantha L. (Justin) Henry, Jackson W. (Megan) Hammond, Nicole Hammond, and Austin (Alicia) Hammond, four step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and twelve step-great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation. Burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery. A Celebration of Carol's life will take place at a later date. Carol enjoyed puzzles, reading, painting, and sports. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana. Kaniewski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2020.