|
|
Carol A. Kozlovich
Dec. 12, 1933 - Aug. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND , IN - Carol A. Kozlovich, 85, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on December 12, 1933 in Niles, Michigan, to the late Carl R. and Margaret A. (Steck) Carlson. On August 10, 1957, she married Eugene Kozlovich, who preceded her in death November 16, 2016. Carol is survived by two daughters, Diana J. Stickl of South Bend, Indiana and Janet K. Hamilton of Edwardsburg, Michigan; two sons, Jeffrey G. (Denise) Kozlovich of Fishers, Indiana and Eugene J. Kozlovich of Wausau, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, John, Jenna, and Jeffrey, Jr. Kozlovich, Laura Weatherby, George Stickl, Rosemary and Joseph Hamilton; four great-grandchildren, Chiara, Henry, and Lucy Kozlovich, and Lucas Weatherby; and one sister, Anne M. (John) Stark of Modesto, California. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Julieanne Kozlovich and two sisters, Joan Stone and Sylvia Downing. Carol was a 1952 graduate of Niles High School and a 1956 graduate of Michigan State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She was employed as a nutritional service supervisor for 19 years at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Most of all, Carol enjoyed spending time with her family. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, August 26 in Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Carol's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019