Carol Ann Gillispie
June 4, 1946 - Oct. 11, 2020
NILES, MI - Carol Ann Gillispie, 74 of Niles passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Spectrum Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, MI.
Carol was born on June 4, 1946 in Elkhart, IN to the late Norman and Georganna (Grandstaff) Kneile.
On August 14, 1970 in Elkhart she married Jim Gillispie, who survives. Carol is also survived by her daughter, Amy (Ryan) Montgomery. Carol is also survived by her brother, Robert (Ruth) Kneile of Des Moines, IA and her sister, Shirley (Jim) Collins of Plainfield, IN.
Carol retired from Lakeland Hospital in Niles, where she worked in the Central Processing Department for 25 years. She was a member of New Journey United Methodist Church in Niles. Carol enjoyed ushering at the church and helping with luncheons. She was also a member of the Secret Sisters Society offering support to women who have breast cancer. She was an amazing gardener and loved working jigsaw puzzles. Carol also loved reading a good book.
Visitation for Carol will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in New Journey United Methodist Church, 302 Cedar St., Niles. A Funeral service will begin at 11:00 in the church. Burial will follow at Mission Hills.
Memorials in Carol's name may be made to New Journey UMC, 302 Cedar St., Niles, MI 49120 or the Secret Sisters Society
Online condolences, photos and messages to the family can be shared at www.halbritterwickens.com
