Carol Diane Baker



May 21, 1943 - May 24, 2019



HAMBURG, MI -



Her Legacy… Carol Diane Baker, 76, passed away May 24, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1943, in Buchanan, Michigan to Reverend Dale Oakwood Baker and Marie (Montgomery) Baker. Carol was a graduate from University of Michigan, earning her Master's Degree in child psychology and taught primary grades for 37 years in the South Lyon school district.



Her Family… Carol will be missed by her mother, Marie Kangas, and brother and sister-in-law, Don and Sharon Alsbro. She is preceded in death by her father, Reverend Dale Oakwood Baker; stepfather, Edward Kangas; and the love of her life, Richard Alsbro.



Her Farewell… Carol's Community Farewell will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00am (10:00-11:00am gathering) at First United Methodist Church, 400 E. Grand River Ave., Brighton, Michigan. Reverend Loretta Job will serve as celebrant. Committal Service is to follow on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00pm, at Oakridge Cemetery, Terre Coupe St., Buchanan, Michigan. Memorial contributions are suggested to First United Methodist Church of Brighton, and the Hamburg Historical Museum.