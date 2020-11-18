1/
Carol Humes
Carol Humes

March 11, 1941 - Nov. 15, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Carol Humes, 79, passed away at home on November 15, 2020. Carol was born on March 11, 1941, in Harlan County, KY, to the late Dallas and Audrey (Brummitt) Brock. On February 2, 1980, she married Russel Humes who preceded her in death on February 23, 2005. Carol is also preceded in death by her brothers, Rev. Wayne Brock and Marvin Brock; and daughter, Glenda Bordner. Carol is survived by her son, Brian (Christy) Cook of Mishawaka, IN; sister, Lavonne Clark, and 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As per her wishes, private services will take place. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
